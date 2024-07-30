Star Trek Has Always Loved Doctor Who — Here's the Proof

Fans of Doctor Who know that the titular Time Lord uses a multitool called a "sonic screwdriver." More than just a repair tool, the sonic acts as a kind of scanner, a transmitter, and sometimes as a defensive weapon. But this spacey tool seemingly exists in various forms in Star Trek, too. In Star Trek: The Next Generation's "The Naked Now," frustrated with a locked door, Riker asks "Where's that sonic driver?"

In Star Trek: Lower Decks' "Cupid's Errant Arrow," Lt. Barbara Brinson said “I managed to reverse the polarity and reboot the time stream.” Starting with the 1972 Doctor Who serial, the Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee) suggested "reversing the polarity of the neutron flow" to get out of a sci-fi pickle.

The idea of "reversing" a polarity didn't originate with Doctor Who per se, but it was certainly popularized by that series, a fact which various Star Trek incarnations have referenced many times. The Lower Decks shout-out is perhaps the most obvious because Barb also mentions rebooting the time stream, something that seems to happen often on Doctor Who. That said, Chief O'Brien, Geordi La Forge, and B'Elanna Torres had to reverse the polarity all the time.

The Other TARDIS?