Five Times Wesley Crusher's Sweaters Were Better Than Any Starfleet Uniform

Midway through Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2, Rok-Tahk, Zero, Dal, Murf, Jankom Pog, Maj'el and Gywn find an unlikely ally from the good old days of The Next Generation.

In "The Devourer of All Things, Part I," the ragtag crew has ditched the U.S.S. Voyager-A in the wonky ship called the Infinity, and are in search of their beloved Protostar, lost somewhere in time. Enter a fellow outer space wiz kid, someone who can totally relate to what the Prodigy crew is going through — Wesley Crusher, formerly of Starfleet, and now a part of the inter-dimensional group known as the Travelers.

Without a doubt, Wesley has never looked slicker than he looks in Prodigy Season 2, which is at least partly thanks to that sweet, sweet trench coat. We tend to think of Starfleet uniforms as the coolest clothes in the Final Frontier, but Wesley's style in Prodigy certainly challenges that assumption. Is he dressed like a vagabond? A mad scientist? Both? In the grand scheme of sci-fi heroes, from The Matrix to Doctor Who, to Sherlock, everybody wants to rock a longcoat, and Wesley's get-up feels like the combination of several of those tropes at once.