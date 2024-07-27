Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Will Premiere with Two Episodes on October 24

Paramount+ today debuted the teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of its hit animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks during the Star Trek universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel featured an exclusive conversation with cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Jerry O’Connell, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Mike McMahan.

It was also announced that the fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on Thursday, October 24, in the U.S. and internationally. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long season will drop every Thursday on the service leading up to the series finale on Thursday, December 19.

In Season 5 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" — subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford... if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all — their own career aspirations. This upcoming season is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.