    News

    Published Jul 27, 2024

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Will Premiere with Two Episodes on October 24

    The teaser trailer was shown at a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    The Cerritos crew T'Lyn, Jennifer, Mariner, Tendi, and Rutherford emerge from an entrance ready for anything

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today debuted the teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of its hit animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks during the Star Trek universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel featured an exclusive conversation with cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Jerry O’Connell, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Mike McMahan.

    It was also announced that the fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on Thursday, October 24, in the U.S. and internationally. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long season will drop every Thursday on the service leading up to the series finale on Thursday, December 19.

    In Season 5 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" — subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford... if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all — their own career aspirations. This upcoming season is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series that focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero; the Bridge crew is voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, slated to begin production later this year, and Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. All seasons of the critically-acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

