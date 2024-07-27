Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 27, 2024

    Legacy Cast Joins Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series

    Returning Star Trek favorites Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo were announced at San Diego Comic-Con!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy logo

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today announced that Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery), Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) and Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager) have joined the season one cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in various roles and special guest appearances, ahead of beginning production on its highly-anticipated first season next month.

    Professional Headshots (L-R) Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo

    (L-R) Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo

    Robyn Beck / Oded Fehr / Mary Wiseman / Robert Picardo

    The announcements were made during today's Star Trek universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con where the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy panel featured an exclusive conversation with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. A casting reaction video featuring the previously announced actors playing cadets, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner, was also revealed.

    Notaro and Picardo join as series regulars reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, and Fehr and Wiseman join as guest stars reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly. Additional previously announced cast members include Holly Hunter and recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

    Produced by CBS Studios, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. The series will introduce viewers to this young group of cadets as they come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

    Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series' premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. All seasons of the critically-acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

