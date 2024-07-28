Red Alert!

An epic crossover event in celebration of Intergalactic Friendship Day! Mark your calendars for August 1. We're launching a limited time event featuring a brand new story where the Star Trek: Lower Decks and Doctor Who universes merge for the first time ever. #FriendshipIsUniversal

Download the Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive Mobile Game and Doctor Who: Lost in Time Mobile Game