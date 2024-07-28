Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 28, 2024

    Star Trek and Doctor Who Unite for Game Crossover Celebrating International Friendship Day

    The limited time event starts August 1!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    A rift strikes through the Cerritos as the Tenth Doctor approaches a concerned Boimler as K-9, a Dalek, River Song, Mariner, Rutherford, T'Lyn, and Tendi look on

    East Side Games

    East Side Games is excited to announce an unprecedented crossover between Star Trek and Doctor Who, where two beloved sci-fi universes collide in a new story specially made for International Friendship Day.

    The worlds of Star Trek and Doctor Who will intertwine, bringing fans an exhilarating story that spans across galaxies and time in the two mobile games Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive Mobile Game and Doctor Who: Lost in Time.

    This epic crossover will be brought to life in a limited-time event in both the Doctor Who: Lost in Time mobile game and the Star Trek: Lower Decks mobile game starting on August 1. Fans will be treated to the same thrilling story, experienced from two unique perspectives.

    The player will experience the story of a mysterious space-time ripple that throws the Doctor onboard Star Trek: Lower Deck’s U.S.S. Cerritos, while Lieutenant Brad Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner find themselves thrust into the enigmatic Doctor Who universe. With the ripple disrupting the very fabric of reality, the Doctor must join forces with the resourceful crew of the Cerritos, while Boimler and Mariner team up with the legendary River Song. Together, they race against time to repair the ripple and set things right.

    "We are beyond excited to bring together these iconic franchises for a crossover event that fans have only dreamed about," said Kevin Jorge, Head of Games at BBC. "This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to explore a brand-new storyline where The Doctor and Star Trek characters can work together!"

    "It’s been thrilling to bring together an iconic sci-fi franchise like Star Trek with another timeless franchise like Doctor Who in an unprecedented mobile game event," said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount. "We can't wait for fans of both of these series to experience the magic that happens when these two worlds collide.”    

    Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime event starting August 1! Join the adventure in Doctor Who: Lost in Time and Star Trek: Lower Decks mobile games, and be a part of history as two legendary sci-fi worlds unite.

    Download the Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive Mobile Game and Doctor Who: Lost in Time Mobile Game and prepare for the ultimate sci-fi crossover event of the summer!

