Star Trek and Doctor Who Unite for Game Crossover Celebrating International Friendship Day

East Side Games is excited to announce an unprecedented crossover between Star Trek and Doctor Who, where two beloved sci-fi universes collide in a new story specially made for International Friendship Day.

The worlds of Star Trek and Doctor Who will intertwine, bringing fans an exhilarating story that spans across galaxies and time in the two mobile games Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive Mobile Game and Doctor Who: Lost in Time.

This epic crossover will be brought to life in a limited-time event in both the Doctor Who: Lost in Time mobile game and the Star Trek: Lower Decks mobile game starting on August 1. Fans will be treated to the same thrilling story, experienced from two unique perspectives.

The player will experience the story of a mysterious space-time ripple that throws the Doctor onboard Star Trek: Lower Deck’s U.S.S. Cerritos, while Lieutenant Brad Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner find themselves thrust into the enigmatic Doctor Who universe. With the ripple disrupting the very fabric of reality, the Doctor must join forces with the resourceful crew of the Cerritos, while Boimler and Mariner team up with the legendary River Song. Together, they race against time to repair the ripple and set things right.