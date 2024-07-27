The Official Teaser Trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 Is Here

In the movie, slated to premiere in early 2025, Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou — a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery’s first season — who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry).

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Michelle Yeoh and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, slated to begin production later this year. All seasons of the critically-acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.