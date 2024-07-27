Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 27, 2024

    The Official Teaser Trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 Is Here

    The original movie will premiere early 2025!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    A glamorous Philippa Georgiou smiles with her eyes closed with her right hand resting on her chest as her crew looks at her

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today debuted a teaser trailer for its original movie Star Trek: Section 31 during the Star Trek universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The movie made its Hall H debut with cast members Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, and Kacey Rohl, along with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and director Olatunde Osunsanmi. The panel featured a surprise video "interruption" from the film's star, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who introduced the teaser.

    The new teaser also revealed a first look at a young Philippa Georgiou, played by Miku Martineau (Kate).

    Professional Headshot of Miku Martineau

    Hayley Andoff

    In the movie, slated to premiere in early 2025, Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou — a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery’s first season — who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

    Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry).

    Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Michelle Yeoh and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, slated to begin production later this year. All seasons of the critically-acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available. The movie is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

