    Published Jul 27, 2024

    Cillian O'Sullivan Joins Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as Dr. Roger Korby

    The announcement and first look was shown at a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con!

    Standing in front of the transporter pad, the Vulcanized Pike, La'An, Uhura, and Chapel stand in Vulcan attire with Vulcan gear

    Paramount+ today unveiled a first look clip from Season 3 of its hit original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds during the Star Trek universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel featured an exclusive conversation with cast members Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers. The new season is set to debut in 2025. Paramount+ recently announced the series has also been renewed for a fourth season.

    It was also announced during the panel that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) will play the legacy role of Dr. Roger Korby, a character first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series and portrayed by Michael Strong. O'Sullivan will be a recurring guest star in the upcoming season.

    Professional headshot of Cillian O'Sullivan

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, Number One, and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the starship, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

    The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with special guest stars Paul Wesley and Carol Kane. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, slated to begin production later this year, and Star Trek: Section 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. All seasons of the critically-acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

