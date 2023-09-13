Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration

    Celebrate 50 years of animation across the Star Trek universe

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration is a salute to the 50th anniversary of Star Trek’s first foray into animation, Star Trek: The Animated Series. The first of five very Short Treks debuted on Star Trek Day 2023 along with the first chapter of a new comic book!

    very Short Treks

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Kicks Off with First 'very Short Treks'

    The first of five 'very Short Treks' debuts has arrived

    Publishing

    Final Chapter!

    Now available - Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier, Chapter 4. Physical copies will be available at New York Comic Con in October.

    Latest Animation News

    The Old Guard Meets the New in Star Trek: very Short Treks' 'Walk, Don't Run'

    We honor the 50 year anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series.

    From the Vault | Star Trek: The Animated Series

    In celebration of its 50th anniversary, let's revisit some character designs, sketches, promo art, and more!

