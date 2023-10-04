The Old Guard Meets the New in Star Trek: very Short Treks' 'Walk, Don't Run'

In order of appearance, "Walk, Don't Run" features cast Noël Wells (D'Vana), Carlos Alazraqui (Scotty), Cristina Milizia (M’Ress), George Takei (Sulu), and Jonathan Frakes (Riker).

Star Trek: very Short Treks pays tribute to the series that kicked off Star Trek's animated legacy — Star Trek: The Animated Series — while incorporating all corners of the Star Trek universe in a fun and irreverent manner. Star Trek: very Short Treks comes from Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit Too Many Cooks and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim. Star Trek: very Short Treks is produced by Awesome Inc. Casper Kelly and Ashley Kohler serve as executive producers; Brandon Betts as supervising producer; and Aaron Hawkins as producer/director.

