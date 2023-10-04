Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Oct 4, 2023

    The Old Guard Meets the New in Star Trek: very Short Treks' 'Walk, Don't Run'

    We honor the 50 year anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    An episodic still of Star Trek: very Short Treks' 'Walk, Don't Run' with Riker on the trombone, Scotty on the drums, and Sulu on the keyboard on the bridge of the Enterprise

    StarTrek.com

    As part of Star Trek: The Animated Celebration, in a salute to the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series, the fifth Star Trek: very Short Treks features an exclusive musical duet from two of Star Trek’s most beloved characters, as well as appearances from crews past and present – creating a true celebration across generations!

    In "Walk, Don't Run, when the old guard meets the new, sensitivities flare!

    In order of appearance, "Walk, Don't Run" features cast Noël Wells (D'Vana), Carlos Alazraqui (Scotty), Cristina Milizia (M’Ress), George Takei (Sulu), and Jonathan Frakes (Riker).

    Star Trek: very Short Treks pays tribute to the series that kicked off Star Trek's animated legacy — Star Trek: The Animated Series — while incorporating all corners of the Star Trek universe in a fun and irreverent manner. Star Trek: very Short Treks comes from Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit Too Many Cooks and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim. Star Trek: very Short Treks is produced by Awesome Inc. Casper Kelly and Ashley Kohler serve as executive producers; Brandon Betts as supervising producer; and Aaron Hawkins as producer/director.

    In case you missed any of part of The Animated Celebration, below find the first four very Short Treks and all four issues of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER!

    Try the new comic reader
    Cover Image for Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 1
    Try the new comic reader
    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 1
    Read the comic
    Try the new comic reader
    Cover Image for Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 2
    Try the new comic reader
    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 2
    Read the comic
    Try the new comic reader
    Cover Image for Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 3
    Try the new comic reader
    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 3
    Read the comic
    Try the new comic reader
    Cover Image for Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 4
    Try the new comic reader
    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 4
    Read the comic

