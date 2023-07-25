5 Places to Start If You’re New to Star Trek Comics 

If you’re digging through back issues of Trek comics, the chances you what you’re holding is an old DC Star Trek comic are pretty high. From 1984 to 1996 DC published two different continuities of Trek comics based on the feature-film-era of the original series crew. But, here’s the catch: Issue #1 was published in 1984, but before The Search For Spock was released in theaters, which means, this is a Trek comic book series that just starts off with Saavik having essentially taken Spock’s place and Kirk more or less just in command of the Enterprise again.

These comics introduced a slew of supporting characters, including a Klingon who serves in Starfleet, named Konom! (Yes, this was three years before Worf.) Because new Trek films were coming out as this series was being published, writers like Mike Barr and Peter David spun some very creative solutions to their own comic-book continuity as new films kept coming out. For example: After the Enterprise was destroyed in Star Trek III, the comics just gave Kirk the command of...the Excelsior. So, for nearly two years worth of DC Trek comic books, Admiral Kirk is in command of the Excelsior and Spock has his own ship called the U.S.S. Surak . (Oh, did I mention there was a Horta who serves in Starfleet in this continuity, too? Yeah, that happens.)

Anyway, around the time The Final Frontier came out, DC rebooted its ongoing Star Trek comic book series with a new issue #1 and all of the kooky Excelsior stuff that happened in the intervening years was erased from existence. But, the 1984-1988 era was great for Star Trek stories in comic book form, mostly because the writers were trying new things despite having a lot of plot constraints from the films. So, while this might sound like a bad place to start because it’s so confusing, it’s actually great because the bizzaro internal continuity renders all of these stories like one long protracted alternate universe tale. And if you want to get to the really good stuff first, then start with issue 9, which is where the Kirk and the stolen Klingon-Bird-of-Prey from The Search For Spock encounter...the Mirror Universe!

Why it’s a good place to start: If you’re looking for something vintage, this series is great because it’s so creative and specific.

Start with: Star Trek No.9 (December, 1984) “New Frontiers Chapter 1: Promises to Keep"

Collected as: Star Trek: The Mirror Universe Saga

4. Star Trek “Parallel Lives” (IDW comics, 2014-Present)