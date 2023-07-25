How Star Trek Took the X-Men to Space

You wouldn’t know it by watching the movies, but the X-Men are indeed a spacefaring superhero team. In their 50+ year history, Marvel Comics' Merry Band of Mutants has encountered space pirates, intergalactic empires, and many invaders from beyond. In fact, the Dark Phoenix Saga, an X-Men story so famous that it has been adapted into two separate movies (2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, and 2019’s Dark Phoenix, starring Next Generation guest-star alum Famke Janssen, and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, respectively), takes place largely in outer space, at least in the comics.

That said, one can forgive the movies’ tendency to reduce space battles to street fights, as the latter more obviously align with the X-Men’s core ethos. Inspired by Professor Charles Xavier, the X-Men fight to create a world where mutants can live peacefully with humans.

That’s an Earth-focused goal, to be sure, but it's one that science fiction in general — and Star Trek in particular — has been exploring through a cosmic lens. So its unsurprising that some of the most potent visions of the X-Men’s goal happen when they crossover into the Trek universe.

The X-Men and Enterprise crews have met on three different occasions; twice in single-issue comic book stories and once in a prose novel. Their adventures featured the Next Generation crew twice, and once featured characters from TheOriginal Series. The stories feature all of the fan nods one would expect from such meetings: Beast and Bones both answering to Nurse Chapel’s call for Dr. Henry McCoy, the Borg assimilating the infamous mutant-hunting Sentinels, and respectful flirtations between Picard and Storm.