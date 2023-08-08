Star Trek: The Animated Celebration at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Today, during the Official 50th Star Trek Animated Celebration panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans received a sneak peek into this year’s salute to the 50th anniversary of Star Trek’s first foray into animation, Star Trek: The Animated Series.

To commemorate this golden anniversary, CBS Studios is creating five all-new animated promotional spots in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series featuring fan favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe including icons "Neelix," Jonathan Frakes as “Will Riker,” Doug Jones as “Saru,” and Armin Shimerman as “Quark.”