Published Jul 21, 2023
Star Trek: The Animated Celebration at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
A salute to the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series
Today, during the Official 50th Star Trek Animated Celebration panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans received a sneak peek into this year’s salute to the 50th anniversary of Star Trek’s first foray into animation, Star Trek: The Animated Series.
To commemorate this golden anniversary, CBS Studios is creating five all-new animated promotional spots in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series featuring fan favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe including icons "Neelix," Jonathan Frakes as “Will Riker,” Doug Jones as “Saru,” and Armin Shimerman as “Quark.”
Debuting later this year, these all-new animated spots come from Creative Consultant Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit Too Many Cooks, and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim. Kelly announced the program alongside fellow panelist John Van Citters, Vice President, Star Trek Brand Development.
Casper Kelly will also release a new comic book with IDW Publishing, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier. The comic will debut digitally in September on StarTrek.com with physical copies available at New York Comic Con in October. IDW revealed two first-look images from the comic during the panel.
Additional announcements in the area of Star Trek publishing were delivered by panelist Heather Antos (IDW Group Editor) with the latest gaming news revealed by Scopley’s Brian Lelas (Lead Narrative Designer, Star Trek Fleet Command) and Rebekah Plants (Community Manager, Star Trek Fleet Command).
Full list of announcements and reveals include:
- Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 on Digital today, coming to Blu-ray and DVD on September 26, 2023. Get all the details here!
- Star Trek: The Animated Celebration promotional spots debuting later this year in collaboration with Casper Kelly (Star Trek: Short Treks, Too Many Cooks)
- Star Trek: The Animated Celebration character designs for Jonathan Frakes as “Will Riker,” Doug Jones as “Saru,” and Armin Shimerman as “Quark.” More to come on Star Trek Day!
- Casper Kelly x IDW comic book: Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier, debuting digitally in September on StarTrek.com with physical copies at NYCC in October. Two first-look images from the comic revealed during the panel.
- Official announcement of Star Trek: Lower Decks fan screenings domestically and internationally in celebration of Star Trek Day in September.