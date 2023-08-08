Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 21, 2023

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

    A salute to the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration logo

    StarTrek.com

    Today, during the Official 50th Star Trek Animated Celebration panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans received a sneak peek into this year’s salute to the 50th anniversary of Star Trek’s first foray into animation, Star Trek: The Animated Series.

    To commemorate this golden anniversary, CBS Studios is creating five all-new animated promotional spots in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series featuring fan favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe including icons "Neelix," Jonathan Frakes as “Will Riker,” Doug Jones as “Saru,” and Armin Shimerman as “Quark.”

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Neelix

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Neelix

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Armin Shimerman as Quark

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Armin Shimerman as Quark

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Doug Jones as Saru

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Doug Jones as Saru

    StarTrek.com

    Debuting later this year, these all-new animated spots come from Creative Consultant Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit Too Many Cooks, and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim. Kelly announced the program alongside fellow panelist John Van Citters, Vice President, Star Trek Brand Development.

    Casper Kelly will also release a new comic book with IDW Publishing, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier. The comic will debut digitally in September on StarTrek.com with physical copies available at New York Comic Con in October. IDW revealed two first-look images from the comic during the panel.

    First-look Images of IDW’s Upcoming 'Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier' Comic Book cover by Jonathan Case

    First-look Image of IDW’s Upcoming “Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier” Comic Book Cover by Jonathan Case

    StarTrek.com

    First-look Images of IDW’s Upcoming 'Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier' Comic Book interior art by Jonathan Case

    First-look Image of IDW’s Upcoming “Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier” Comic Book interior art by Jonathan Case

    StarTrek.com

    Additional announcements in the area of Star Trek publishing were delivered by panelist Heather Antos (IDW Group Editor) with the latest gaming news revealed by Scopley’s Brian Lelas (Lead Narrative Designer, Star Trek Fleet Command) and Rebekah Plants (Community Manager, Star Trek Fleet Command).

    Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way OGN - Choose Your Own Adventure interactive adventure by Ryan North and Chris Fenoglio

    Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way OGN - Choose Your Own Adventure interactive adventure by Ryan North and Chris Fenoglio

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Day of Blood - Shax's Best Day

    Star Trek: Day of Blood - Shax's Best Day

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Picard's Academy comic cover

    Star Trek: Picard's Academy

    StarTrek.com

    Full list of announcements and reveals include:

    • Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 on Digital today, coming to Blu-ray and DVD on September 26, 2023. Get all the details here!
    • Star Trek: The Animated Celebration promotional spots debuting later this year in collaboration with Casper Kelly (Star Trek: Short TreksToo Many Cooks)
    • Star Trek: The Animated Celebration character designs for Jonathan Frakes as “Will Riker,” Doug Jones as “Saru,” and Armin Shimerman as “Quark.” More to come on Star Trek Day!
    • Casper Kelly x IDW comic book: Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier, debuting digitally in September on StarTrek.com with physical copies at NYCC in October. Two first-look images from the comic revealed during the panel.
    • Official announcement of Star Trek: Lower Decks fan screenings domestically and internationally in celebration of Star Trek Day in September.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

