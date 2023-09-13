Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: very Short Treks

    Published Sep 13, 2023

    Star Trek: very Short Treks Invites You to a Holiday Party This Week

    Plus, read the second chapter of the tie-in comic!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Banner image featuring a holiday party above the Enterprise as Hemmer wearing a party hat lifts his glass to cheers his crewmates along with the comic cover for STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER - Chapter 2

    StarTrek.com

    Last week, the Star Trek: The Animated Celebration kicked off with the first installment of Star Trek: very Short Treks and first chapter of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER!

    In the second very Short Treks, "Holiday Party, it’s a First Contact Day celebration and Spock is in charge of the entertainment.

    In order of appearance, "Holiday Party" features cast Bruce Horak (Hemmer), Ethan Peck (Spock), Bonnie Gordon (Communications Officer, Engineer, Crying Ensign), Eric Bauza (Red Shirt, Lieutenant, Ensign), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Gia Sandhu (T'Pring), and Doug Jones (Saru).

    In the second chapter of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER, from critically-acclaimed writer and director Casper Kelly and Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Jonathan Case, mad scientist Fontana plops Kirk, Spock, and company in a strangely familiar American high school in the middle of a strangely familiar love triangle between Artie, Bessie, and Verona. The crew must now tangle with a mad scientist and teen emotions…while searching both river and dale to find a way back to their own universe!

    Cover Image for Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 2
    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 2
    Star Trek: very Short Treks pays tribute to the series that kicked off Star Trek's animated legacy — Star Trek: The Animated Series — while incorporating all corners of the Star Trek universe in a fun and irreverent manner. Star Trek: very Short Treks comes from Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit Too Many Cooks and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim. Star Trek: very Short Treks is produced by Awesome Inc. Casper Kelly and Ashley Kohler serve as executive producers; Brandon Betts as supervising producer; and Aaron Hawkins as producer/director. "Holiday Party" is written by Claire Friedman.

