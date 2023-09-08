Published Sep 8, 2023
Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Kicks Off with First 'very Short Treks' and Comic Chapter
What if we told you there was more than one way to skin a cat... er, enjoy Star Trek?
In celebration of Star Trek Day, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration, and the 50 years of Star Trek animation, we're here with the first of five all-new Star Trek: very Short Treks!
For the golden anniversary, very Short Treks pays tribute to the series that kicked off Star Trek's animated legacy — Star Trek: The Animated Series — while incorporating all corners of the Star Trek universe in a fun and irreverent manner. Star Trek: very Short Treks comes from critically-acclaimed writer and director Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hitToo Many Cooks and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim.
In the first very Short Treks, "Skin A Cat," a dire Klingon attack is further complicated by poor word choice:
In order of appearance, "Skin A Cat" features cast Ethan Peck (Spock), Pete Holmes (Captain), Cristina Milizia (Knickersonian, Dream Woman, and M'Ress), Bonnie Gordon (Computer), and Eric Bauza (Antedian, Ass Face, Screwhead).
Star Trek: very Short Treks is produced by Awesome Inc. Casper Kelly and Ashley Kohler serve as executive producers; Brandon Betts as supervising producer; and Aaron Hawkins as producer/director.
As our Captain states in "Skin A Cat," there is more than one way to... celebrate your love of Star Trek on Star Trek Day! With that, we also have the very first chapter of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER!
This new comic adventure also comes from the creative mind of Casper Kelly, and is drawn by Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Jonathan Case (Little Monarchs and Dear Creature), featuring the classic crew in the art style of the original cartoon.
In STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER #1, Kirk, Spock, Arex, and company tangle with a rogue scientist intent on proving his wild theory that the universe is actually a comic book. What if he’s right? And what if he develops the godlike powers of the comic book artist? And what if that power has driven him mad? Will our heroes find a way to defeat him and restore the universe? Read the first chapter above!