Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Kicks Off with First 'very Short Treks' and Comic Chapter

In celebration of Star Trek Day, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration, and the 50 years of Star Trek animation, we're here with the first of five all-new Star Trek: very Short Treks!

For the golden anniversary, very Short Treks pays tribute to the series that kicked off Star Trek's animated legacy — Star Trek: The Animated Series — while incorporating all corners of the Star Trek universe in a fun and irreverent manner. Star Trek: very Short Treks comes from critically-acclaimed writer and director Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hitToo Many Cooks and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim.

In the first very Short Treks, "Skin A Cat," a dire Klingon attack is further complicated by poor word choice: