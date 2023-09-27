Star Trek: very Short Treks Debates the Merits of Holoprograms with 'Holograms All the Way Down'

In order of appearance, "Holograms All the Way Down" features cast Connor Trinneer (Trip), Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Armin Shimerman (Quark), Noël Wells (D'Vana), Angus Imrie (Zero), George Takei (Sulu), Doug Jones (Saru), Bruce Horak (Hemmer), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), and Bonnie Gordon (Computer).

In the final chapter of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER, from critically-acclaimed writer and director Casper Kelly and Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Jonathan Case, mad scientist Fontana forces Kirk and company to battle other beloved Federation crew members from The Next Generation all the way to Lower Decks in the brawling death match of the millennium! How can our heroes possibly survive this horrifying gladiator game when the referee has limitless godlike powers? Find out in the thrilling conclusion of this comic book celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series.