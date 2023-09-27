Published Sep 27, 2023
Star Trek: very Short Treks Debates the Merits of Holoprograms with 'Holograms All the Way Down'
Plus, read the final chapter of the tie-in comic!
Star Trek: The Animated Celebration continues with the latest installment of Star Trek: very Short Treks and the final chapter of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER!
In the penultimate very Short Treks, "Holograms All the Way Down, it's Holodecktastic!
In order of appearance, "Holograms All the Way Down" features cast Connor Trinneer (Trip), Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Armin Shimerman (Quark), Noël Wells (D'Vana), Angus Imrie (Zero), George Takei (Sulu), Doug Jones (Saru), Bruce Horak (Hemmer), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), and Bonnie Gordon (Computer).
In the final chapter of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER, from critically-acclaimed writer and director Casper Kelly and Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Jonathan Case, mad scientist Fontana forces Kirk and company to battle other beloved Federation crew members from The Next Generation all the way to Lower Decks in the brawling death match of the millennium! How can our heroes possibly survive this horrifying gladiator game when the referee has limitless godlike powers? Find out in the thrilling conclusion of this comic book celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series.
Star Trek: very Short Treks pays tribute to the series that kicked off Star Trek's animated legacy — Star Trek: The Animated Series — while incorporating all corners of the Star Trek universe in a fun and irreverent manner. Star Trek: very Short Treks comes from Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit Too Many Cooks and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim. Star Trek: very Short Treks is produced by Awesome Inc. Casper Kelly and Ashley Kohler serve as executive producers; Brandon Betts as supervising producer; and Aaron Hawkins as producer/director. "Holograms All the Way Down" is written by Aaron Waltke.