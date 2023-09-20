Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Sep 20, 2023

    Star Trek: very Short Treks Welcomes A New Species to the Federation in 'Worst Contact'

    Plus, read the penultimate chapter of the tie-in comic!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Banner image featuring Dr. Beverly Crusher and Riker pointing up at something above them while standing in front of a warp drive, as a species member looks over in concern along with the comic cover for STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER - Chapter 3

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration continues with the latest installment of Star Trek: very Short Treks and the third chapter of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER!

    In the third very Short Treks, "Worst Contact, we're reminded First Contacts, like first dates, can be awkward.

    In order of appearance, "Worst Contact" features cast Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Dana Snyder (Bragu), Gates McFadden (Dr. Crusher), and Sarah Sherman (Mucara).

    In the third chapter of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER, from critically-acclaimed writer and director Casper Kelly and Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Jonathan Case, the mad scientist Fontana collides a hapless Kirk and Spock with a rapid succession of other Star Trek crews from past, present, and future in a bit of diabolical fun! Will our heroes be able to survive?

    (Editor’s note: This comic book has the record for most first pages of any comic! Confused? Buy a copy and find out what we mean!)

    Try the new comic reader
    Cover Image for Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 3
    Try the new comic reader
    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier - Chapter 3
    Read the comic

    Star Trek: very Short Treks pays tribute to the series that kicked off Star Trek's animated legacy — Star Trek: The Animated Series — while incorporating all corners of the Star Trek universe in a fun and irreverent manner. Star Trek: very Short Treks comes from Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit Too Many Cooks and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim. Star Trek: very Short Treks is produced by Awesome Inc. Casper Kelly and Ashley Kohler serve as executive producers; Brandon Betts as supervising producer; and Aaron Hawkins as producer/director.

