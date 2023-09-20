Star Trek: very Short Treks Welcomes A New Species to the Federation in 'Worst Contact'

In order of appearance, "Worst Contact" features cast Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Dana Snyder (Bragu), Gates McFadden (Dr. Crusher), and Sarah Sherman (Mucara).

In the third chapter of STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED CELEBRATION PRESENTS THE SCHEIMER BARRIER, from critically-acclaimed writer and director Casper Kelly and Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Jonathan Case, the mad scientist Fontana collides a hapless Kirk and Spock with a rapid succession of other Star Trek crews from past, present, and future in a bit of diabolical fun! Will our heroes be able to survive?

(Editor’s note: This comic book has the record for most first pages of any comic! Confused? Buy a copy and find out what we mean!)