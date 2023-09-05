Celebrate 50 Years of Star Trek Animation with the Launch of 'Star Trek: very Short Treks'

Previously announced Star Trek Day programming and events can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.

CBS Studios is launching Star Trek: very Short Treks, a series of all-new animated promotional spots in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series.

The very Short Treks will feature previously announced fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe, including icons Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Doug Jones as Saru and Armin Shimerman as Quark, and a new line-up of exciting voices, including Ethan Peck as Spock, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Connor Trinneer as Trip Tucker, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Noël Wells as Tendi and the legendary George Takei as Sulu.