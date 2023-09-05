Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    News

    Published Sep 5, 2023

    Celebrate 50 Years of Star Trek Animation with the Launch of 'Star Trek: very Short Treks'

    The first of five 'very Short Treks' to debut on Star Trek Day 2023 along with the first chapter of a new comic book!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Illustrated banner featuring the logo of Star Trek: very Short Treks

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek continues its salute to the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series with the launch of Star Trek: very Short Treks, five all-new animated promotional shorts, and the new comic book, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier, both debuting on Friday, September 8 as part of the annual Star Trek Day global celebration.

    Previously announced Star Trek Day programming and events can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.

    CBS Studios is launching Star Trek: very Short Treks, a series of all-new animated promotional spots in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series.

    The very Short Treks will feature previously announced fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe, including icons Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Doug Jones as Saru and Armin Shimerman as Quark, and a new line-up of exciting voices, including Ethan Peck as Spock, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Connor Trinneer as Trip Tucker, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Noël Wells as Tendi and the legendary George Takei as Sulu.

    Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Poster featuring characters across the Star Trek universe in their animated form

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: very Short Treks comes from creative consultant Casper Kelly, best known for the viral smash hit Too Many Cooks and his work on Star Trek: Short Treks and Adult Swim. The first animated spot will launch on Star Trek Day, September 8, exclusively on StarTrek.com and the official Star Trek YouTube channel, with four additional animated spots rolling out weekly on Wednesdays through October 4 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Titles and release schedule include:

    Illustrated asset detailing the debut schedule for Star Trek: very Short Treks September 8 – 'Skin a Cat' September 13 – 'Holiday Party' September 20 – 'Worst Contact' September 27 – 'Holograms, All the Way Down' October 4 – 'Walk, Don’t Run'

    StarTrek.com

    • September 8 – “Skin a Cat”
    • September 13 – “Holiday Party”
    • September 20 – “Worst Contact”
    • September 27 – “Holograms, All the Way Down”
    • October 4 – “Walk, Don’t Run”

    Casper Kelly will also release a new comic book with IDW Publishing, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier. The first chapter of the comic will debut digitally on September 8 on StarTrek.com with physical copies available at New York Comic Con in October. Additional chapters of the comic will drop weekly on Wednesdays on StarTrek.com at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    The Star Trek Universe Returns to New York Comic Con 2024
    News
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    An Exclusive Look and Poster for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Debuts on Star Trek Day
    News
    Horizontal clean textless Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 key art poster by Matt Ferguson
    'Take the Chair, Make an Impact' This Star Trek Day on September 8
    News
    Star Trek Day 2024 key art featuring the captain's chair with text 'Take the Chair. Make an Impact.' and partnership logos from Code.org, DoSomething.org, and Outright International
    Remembering James Darren, 1936-2024
    News
    Black and white photo of James Darren performing on stage with a mic in hand
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top