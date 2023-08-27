Paramount Invites Fans to a Special Global 'Star Trek Day' Celebration on September 8

Join Paramount+, the CBS Television Network, CBS Studios and fans from around the world for the annual Star Trek Day global celebration on Friday, September 8. This year’s special program is hosted byStar Trek: Lower Decks’ Jerry O’Connell on Paramount+ and features special Star Trek: Lower Decks screenings across the U.S., the UK, and Canada in anticipation of the upcoming fourth season, special airings of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on CBS and more.

Additional information on “Star Trek Day” programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.

On Sept. 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted for the first time on television with “The Man Trap.” On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-seven years later, Paramount honors this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy by providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek.

Additional information on Paramount’s Star Trek Day global celebration and initiatives is below: