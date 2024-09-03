Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Day 2024 - Take the Chair. Make an Impact.

    Take the Chair. Make an Impact.

    On September 8, 1966, Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and hope. This Star Trek Day join us on our global mission to "take the chair and make an impact" in our communities.

    This year, Star Trek United Gives is proud to support three organizations that do the real-world work of building a bolder, brighter tomorrow.

    Mission Generator

    Get your own personalized mission.

    Take the Chair
    Code.org Logo

    Code.org

    Code.org exists to expand access to and participation in K-12 computer science and AI education, focusing on young women and students from underrepresented groups.

    Learn More
    DoSomething.org Logo

    DoSomething.org

    DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the leading digital hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 6 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 130 countries.

    Learn More
    Outright International logo

    Outright International

    Outright is dedicated to working with partners around the globe to strengthen the capacity of the LGBTIQ human rights movement, document and amplify human rights violations against LGBTIQ people, and advocate for inclusion and equality.

    Learn More
    Three enamel pins (L-to-R: Yellow Delta, illustrated Kirk, & a illustrated TOS phaser) in a row on a purple background.
    Three enamel pins (L-to-R: Yellow Delta, illustrated Kirk, & a illustrated TOS phaser) in a row on a purple background.
    Star Trek Shop

    Throughout the month, 25% of sales from select items on the Star Trek Shop will benefit Code.org, DoSomething, & Outright International.

    Shop Now
    Three rows of illustrated Star Trek comic book covers
    Three rows of illustrated Star Trek comic book covers
    Amazon Sale

    All month long, spend $25 or more on eligible Star Trek products and receive 3 free digital comics, only on Amazon!

    Shop Now
