Take the Chair. Make an Impact.
On September 8, 1966, Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and hope. This Star Trek Day join us on our global mission to "take the chair and make an impact" in our communities.
This year, Star Trek United Gives is proud to support three organizations that do the real-world work of building a bolder, brighter tomorrow.
Code.org
Code.org exists to expand access to and participation in K-12 computer science and AI education, focusing on young women and students from underrepresented groups.Learn More
DoSomething.org
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the leading digital hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 6 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 130 countries.Learn More
Outright International
Outright is dedicated to working with partners around the globe to strengthen the capacity of the LGBTIQ human rights movement, document and amplify human rights violations against LGBTIQ people, and advocate for inclusion and equality.Learn More