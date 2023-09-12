WARP FIVE: Lower Decks Pays Tribute to Star Trek Animation, Voyager, and Bone Drinking Creatures

“In my head, I don't want you to look at the Cerritos or look at a live-action ship on a live-action show and think in Lower Decks, ‘Oh, it's going to look like a zany cartoon version of it.’ I want you to look at it and say, ‘Oh, that's the ship, that's the Enterprise-D. That's exactly what it looks like,’” adds Kelly, detailing the line the animators adhere to. “Even though it's an illustrated, I want you to feel like, ‘Oh, that's the ship from that live-action show.’ Likewise, if the Cerritos, let's say, ever showed up in live-action, you'd be like, ‘Oh, that's it.’ Even though it'll probably have more texture and more lens flares and more detail and more fidelity and all that stuff, it'll still look like, ‘Oh, that's the thing from the cartoon.’ That's exactly it.”

Summing up their north star, Kelly states, “I just want you to be able to see something and recognize it instantly. Even if it's a translated version of it's still an iconic version that you- It's like comic book characters. Anytime I draw one, I'm trying to make the most iconic version of it so that when you look at it, boom, you know who it is, and you don't have to question. Clarity is key. Clarity is what we're striving for in what the characters are doing, what the characters look like, who they are, what their motivation is. Clarity is always our best friend that we're trying to be better friends with, if that makes sense.”

Designing Star Trek’s Cuddliest Yet Deadliest Creature