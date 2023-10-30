WARP FIVE: Lower Decks' Mike McMahan Details Season 4's Big Beats So Far

What makes the advancement of Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford’s careers so special is that they have a bridge crew of senior officers invested in their development.

“I like that the bridge crew on the Cerritos clearly cares about everybody who’s working under them,” explains McMahan. “Sometimes when you have a boss like that, and you don’t know that they’re watching out for you, it can come across as they don’t think about you, they don’t care.”

That sentiment can be seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation’s “Lower Decks,” which serves as the basis of the hit animated series, and comes full circle as seen in this season’s penultimate episode, “The Inner Fight.”

“In Roddenberry’s future, in Star Trek, the higher ups do care about everybody,” McMahan continues. “We’ve seen that in other Star Trek shows as well. Ransom is really funny because he’s such a dumbass in the first couple seasons, that when you see that he’s actually pretty good at his job and he does care, it re-contextualizes him. I love seeing that.”

On Bringing T’Lyn into the Mix