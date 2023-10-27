Below Deck with Lower Decks: The Legacy of Sito Jaxa

We’re getting down to the nitty gritty with this week’s all-new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Threats lurking in the shadows are starting to move into the light, and our favorite junior officers find themselves racing to find former and disgraced Starfleet Academy cadet Nick Locarno. According to Starfleet, Locarno possesses unique knowledge which might make him a target of whoever is carrying out mysterious attacks on vessels across the Federation and neighboring space. Lieutenant Mariner knows Locarno from their time together at the Academy. He might easily have been just like her and her fellow Lower Deckers, but a series of bad choices derailed a promising Starfleet career before it could even begin.

Caught up in Locarno’s academy foibles was another classmate Mariner recalls with great fondness — Sito Jaxa.