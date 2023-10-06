Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Feature

    Published Oct 6, 2023

    Below Deck with Lower Decks: Slug Fest!

    Drink Slug-o-Cola! The slimiest cola in the galaxy!

    By Dayton Ward

    SPOILER WARNING: Discussion for Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 4, Episode 6 "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place" to follow!

    Illustrated rending of a Slug-o-Cola bottle and glassware both with bubbles bubbling over the top of each and spilling over

    StarTrek.com

    The Ferengi are asking to join the Federation, so you know things are going to be pretty lit for what promises to be a milestone moment on this week’s all-new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Just keep an eye on your latinum. Know what I’m sayin’?

    After experiencing attacks against their own vessels which emulate similar incidents involving other ships across the quadrant, the Ferengi’s Grand Nagus, Rom, has called for increased ties between his planet and the Federation. Indeed, he’s petitioning for Ferenginar to join the Federation!

    In Quark's Bar, Rom and Leeta are in shock as the Ferengi is chosen as the next Grand Nagus and handed the ceremonial staff in 'The Dogs of War'

    "The Dogs of War"

    StarTrek.com

    It’s the first time we’ve seen Rom and his lovely Bajoran wife Leeta since “The Dogs of War,” the penultimate episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s final season way back in 1999! The Cerritos has traveled to Ferenginar so Captain Freeman can assist Starfleet Admiral Vassery with the negotiations. That leaves Commander Ransom to find odd jobs for his junior officers, which in this case means surveying Ferenginar in order to help update Starfleet’s official travel guide for the planet.

    (The author would be remiss if he did not take this opportunity to shamelessly mention that the idea of travel guides to Star Trek worlds is pretty awesome. Someone should totally get on that for, say, the planet Vulcan, or maybe even the Klingon Empire. Just a thought.)

    In his hotel room on Ferenginar, Boimler watches some Ferengi TV featuring Landlord Cop in 'Parth Ferengi's Heart Place'

    "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place"

    StarTrek.com

    Bound and determined to investigate as many locations on Ferenginar as humanly possible, Lieutenant jg Boimler instead finds himself enthralled by Ferengi television programs. He ends up in a hotel room, binge-watching TV until he’s pretty much a zombie thanks to all interesting programs, to say nothing of the commercials. There are even commercials in the TV shows!

    (Dear Earth-based broadcast television networks: No. Just, no. Stop. Forget you saw or read that part. It’s a bad idea. Turn around. Go back. Just…go.)

    A Slug-o-Cola commercial where a Ferengi man flexes sporting his sunglasses as a Ferengi woman kicks her boyfriend into the pool in 'Parth Ferengi's Heart Place'

    "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place"

    StarTrek.com

    Several of these commercials highlight something Boimler and the others have already seen depicted on signage as they wandered around the planet’s capital city — Slug-o-Cola, one of Ferenginar’s most popular exports!

    What’s the deal with this supposedly tasty beverage, anyway? Well, you see, it’s like this: Take Mountain Dew, then add a heaping helping of kelp. That’s right, every bottle of Slug-o-Cola contains up to 43% algae. There’s nothing quite like a drink you have to chew, amirite? Oh, and did I mention it turns your teeth green? Yeah. It’s got that going for it, which is nice.

    Nilva dines with Quark masquerading as Lumba enjoying several bottles of Slug-o-Cola in Quark's Bar in 'Profit and Lace'

    "Profit and Lace"

    StarTrek.com

    Slug-o-Cola makes its television debut in the sixth-season Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “Profit and Lace” as one of the many libations Quark foists upon unsuspecting customers. However, it was actually introduced nearly a year earlier in the pages of Legends of the Ferengi, a collection of stories and anecdotes revolving around the renowned (or is that “infamous?”) Ferengi Rules of Acquisition. Penned by the show’s executive producer, Ira Steven Behr, and fellow writer Robert Hewitt Wolfe, the book contains a number of bits and bobs of Ferengi lore which eventually made their way into the series, and is as close to a definitive guide into Ferengi society as we’re liable to get.

    As for Slug-o-Cola, its inclusion in this week’s Lower Decks episode comes after a reference earlier this year in the second episode of Star Trek: Picard’s final season, “Disengage.” It’s here that we learn about the concoction’s nutritional value. If you haven’t yet seen that episode, then I’m here to tell you that you’re better off just eating the bottle the supposed beverage comes in. Don’t get any in you, or on you. Unless you’re a Ferengi, of course.

    Seriously, just eat anti-matter. You’ll be better off.

    Get Updates By Email

    Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often collaborating with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Topics

    Related

    Star Trek, Horticulture, and Healing
    Feature
    Kayshon smells a flower surrounded by other illustrations of flowers and foliage as well as an episodic still of Keiko O'Brien tending to her bonsai plant in 'The House of Quark'
    'The Quality of Life': Consciousness and A.I.
    Feature
    Illustration of an exocomp floating from a mechanical brain
    William Ware Theiss: The Man Behind Star Trek's Space Couture
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of Star Trek couture sketches inspired by William Ware Theiss' designs strewn on a table along side pencils, markers, and an eraser
    What Keiko O'Brien Taught Me About Belonging
    Feature
    Illustration of Keiko O'Brien in her wedding outfit standing in front of her bonsai tree
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top