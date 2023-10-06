Below Deck with Lower Decks: Slug Fest!

Slug-o-Cola makes its television debut in the sixth-season Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “Profit and Lace” as one of the many libations Quark foists upon unsuspecting customers. However, it was actually introduced nearly a year earlier in the pages of Legends of the Ferengi, a collection of stories and anecdotes revolving around the renowned (or is that “infamous?”) Ferengi Rules of Acquisition. Penned by the show’s executive producer, Ira Steven Behr, and fellow writer Robert Hewitt Wolfe, the book contains a number of bits and bobs of Ferengi lore which eventually made their way into the series, and is as close to a definitive guide into Ferengi society as we’re liable to get.

As for Slug-o-Cola, its inclusion in this week’s Lower Decks episode comes after a reference earlier this year in the second episode of Star Trek: Picard’s final season, “Disengage.” It’s here that we learn about the concoction’s nutritional value. If you haven’t yet seen that episode, then I’m here to tell you that you’re better off just eating the bottle the supposed beverage comes in. Don’t get any in you, or on you. Unless you’re a Ferengi, of course.

Seriously, just eat anti-matter. You’ll be better off.