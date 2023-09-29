Below Deck with Lower Decks: Checking Your Emotional Baggage

The first mention of this illness comes in the third season Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “Fascination,” in which the aforementioned Lwaxana Troi is affected by the virus and ends up projecting her romantic feelings for the station’s security chief, Odo, onto unsuspecting people. This causes a lot of awkward moments among the crew. Could one of the diplomats, suffering from the same condition, be why the Cerritos crew seems to be acting…well…weird?

Instead, everyone is surprised to learn the inadvertent culprit for all of this weirdness is T’Lyn herself. The young Vulcan is suffering from symptoms of Bendii Syndrome, a neurological illness that typically afflicts much older Vulcans, interfering with their ability to regulate their emotions. Like Betazoids suffering from Zanthi fever, Bendii Syndrome causes the affected Vulcan to project their very strong emotions onto other people.