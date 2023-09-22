Below Deck with Lower Decks: The Scent of Love

The Orion species has been an interesting if mysterious part of the Star Trek mythos from the very beginning of the whole thing. Fans of the Original Series know we got our first look at an Orion woman in the original 1964 pilot, “The Cage,” which featured Captain Christopher Pike and a somewhat different crew of the Starship Enterprise than we’d end up seeing every week.

While captured and under the influence of the enigmatic Talosians, Pike is manipulated via illusion to see another prisoner, Vina, appear in many forms, including an Orion slave woman. We didn’t know this at the time the pilot was produced, or even when footage from the film was incorporated into the original Star Trek series’ first-season episode, “The Menagerie.” However, looking at that episode now in light of what’s come along since then? Yeah, Vina — or the Talosian illusion of her, at least — was totally putting the pheromones to Pike.

It was a whole mood, y’all.

(We pause here to wonder if Captain Pike and his crew might get their own TV show, one day. Nah. It’s been almost 60 years. That’ll never happen. Ever. Right?)