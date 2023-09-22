Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Below Deck with Lower Decks: The Scent of Love

    Some (not all!) Orion women emit their stink in order to manipulate others.

    By Dayton Ward

    SPOILER WARNING: Discussion for Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 4, Episode 4 "Something Borrowed, Something Green" to follow!

    Illustration of an Orion woman with pheromones scent trails surrounding her

    StarTrek.com

    It’s time to sound the wedding bells on this week’s all-new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks!

    Specifically, it’s D’Erika, Tendi’s sister, who’s getting married. Even though Tendi really, really doesn’t want to travel to the Orion home world for the ceremony, Captain Freeman grants her leave to do just that. The Cerritos’ new Vulcan officer, T’Lyn, asks to accompany Tendi so that she might observe Orion culture firsthand and report that information to her Vulcan superiors. Then Mariner invites herself along for the ride, because Mariner. Girls trip!

    Tendi is approached by Orion men who are under the influence of pheromones while Mariner and T'Lyn cower backwards. Tendi pulls out a hypospray that counteracts the pheromones in 'Something Borrowed, Something Green'

    "Something Borrowed, Something Green"

    StarTrek.com

    Once they arrive on the Orion home world, Mariner and T’Lyn get a firsthand look at what all the fuss is about. T’Lyn is intrigued to learn that some (not all!) Orion women are able to control men through the use of pheromones they emit, which so affects the men that they’re basically placed under a spell, susceptible to the woman’s wishes. Example:

    Get your nasty gym clothes off the floor.
    On it, my queen!
    And go to therapy, while you’re at it.
    Great idea!

    And so on.

    Close-up of a transmission from the Talosians of Vina appearing as an Orion slave girl seductively dancing for Pike in 'The Menagerie, Part II'

    "The Menagerie, Part II"

    StarTrek.com

    The Orion species has been an interesting if mysterious part of the Star Trek mythos from the very beginning of the whole thing. Fans of the Original Series know we got our first look at an Orion woman in the original 1964 pilot, “The Cage,” which featured Captain Christopher Pike and a somewhat different crew of the Starship Enterprise than we’d end up seeing every week.

    While captured and under the influence of the enigmatic Talosians, Pike is manipulated via illusion to see another prisoner, Vina, appear in many forms, including an Orion slave woman. We didn’t know this at the time the pilot was produced, or even when footage from the film was incorporated into the original Star Trek series’ first-season episode, “The Menagerie.” However, looking at that episode now in light of what’s come along since then? Yeah, Vina — or the Talosian illusion of her, at least — was totally putting the pheromones to Pike.

    It was a whole mood, y’all.

    (We pause here to wonder if Captain Pike and his crew might get their own TV show, one day. Nah. It’s been almost 60 years. That’ll never happen. Ever. Right?)

    Devna, an Orion trapped on Elysia, sits besides Xerius on the Elysian Council where she serves as the Interpreter of Laws in 'The Time Trap'

    "The Time Trap"

    StarTrek.com

    “The Pirates of Orion,” the second-season premiere episode of the animated Star Trek series from 1974, featured our favorite green aliens, but they came off as fairly generic bad guys facing off against Kirk and the Enterprise.

    Another Orion woman, Devna, appeared in an earlier animated episode, “The Time Trap.” However, she was not portrayed in a manner anything like what we saw with Vina. Saturday morning cartoon, folks. Impressionable young minds, and all that.

    Three Orion women uphold a ruse where their adversaries believe them to be slaves as a way to underestimate them. In 'Bound,' it's poor custom to discuss business before the entertainment

    "Bound"

    StarTrek.com

    It wasn’t until 2004 that we got our first deep dive into Orion culture. In the fourth-season Star Trek: Enterprise episode “Bound,” we learn that Orion women aren’t actually slaves, but instead use that ruse as a way of making adversaries underestimate them by thinking it’s the men who are in charge of Orion society. What fiends! They had us fooled this whole time!

    At the Slit Throat Orion Nightclub, Orions stop to watch Madame G, while holding a drink, approaches Tendi, T'Lyn, and Mariner who is applying pressure to her shoulder wound in 'Something Borrowed, Something Green'

    "Something Borrowed, Something Green"

    StarTrek.com

    As for Tendi, we learn in this week’s episode that she doesn’t possess the ability to emit the pheromones; though, it hasn’t seemed to have affected her dating game back home. Not only that, but she knows how to whip up a snappy compound which can canter the pheromones effects! Needless to say, that sort of thing doesn’t go over well everywhere on the Orion home world. Say it, don’t spray it. Know what I mean?

    Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often collaborating with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

