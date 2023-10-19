Star Trek: Enterprise has been getting its due finally.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard revealed Captain Jonathan Archer and his Enterprise NX-01 crew's first mission holds a significant milestone in the Federation's history, which is celebrated with Frontier Day.

On Pike's Enterprise in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Uhura and Ortegas gush over the expertise and importance of Hoshi Sato and Travis Mayweather. Not only that, it's the NX-01 itself that helps a pair of wayward time-traveling ensigns return home to their correct timeline.

And just recently, we find an Archer action figure among Boimler's box of his prized possessions when he moves up from the lower decks to his own quarters in Star Trek: Lower Decks.

We can't think of a better time than this, coupled with Scott Bakula's birthday, to highlight some of our favorite Captain Archer episodes during its entire Enterprise run.