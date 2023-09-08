Below Deck with Lower Decks: Look in the Mirror, Dayton

Now, this is cool and all, but here’s a question: How did Boimler come to have this statue? How does he even know there was a Jonathan Archer in the Mirror Universe? Has he been there? Is it possible he visited there while trying to make it back from that time he accidentally visited Captain Pike and the Enterprise in the 23rd Century (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' “Those Old Scientists”)? I mean, if I was writing such a story, that might be where I’d try to put it.

(Author pauses at this point, contemplating whether this might be why Secret Hideout never returns his calls. Then he remembers Secret Hideout already has plenty of reasons to let him go to voicemail. Moving on.)

Fine. Ignore me. Meanwhile, I’m going to be thinking about possible incursions from the Mirror Universe, and that Boimler might actually be a covert agent, forced to shave his three-whisker Mirror Universe Beard™ before coming here to spy on the Prime Universe for some as-yet unidentified master.

Okay, I see it now. I wouldn’t answer me, either.