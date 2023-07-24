6 Things to Know About Star Trek: Enterprise's Villains, The Xindi

The talent playing the Xindi Council, including Scott MacDonald (Xindi-Reptilian, Dolim), Rick Worthy (the Xindi-Arboreal, Jannar), Randy Oglesby (the Xindi-Primate, Degra), and Tucker Smallwood (Xindi-Primate councilor), spent a lot of time with each other as their scenes were removed from the series cast. It was there where they collaborated amongst each other to find the Xindi's motivations as well as each subspecies' differences.

In an interview with StarTrek.com back in 2015, Smallwood shared, "Generally in the Star Trek franchise, there is a bible for every species. However, there was no bible for the Xindi. So, we wiled away our time on set creating our culture. We had some spirited discussions, in that we had six species in the Xindi, one of which is extinct, two of which are CGI, and it took a lot of imagination. But, as I said, we had a great group of guys, so it was an exciting, challenging experience. They original called us, Randy and I, the humanoid Xindi. I said, 'No, that’s a racial term. I’d never refer to myself by using another species to identify myself.' So I said, 'We are the Primate-Xindi.' So, as I say, our culture was evolving as we were filming."