RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - Crossroads

At the end of the previous episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, our intrepid crew made a bold decision. They were going to leave the Protostar behind and see if they could find some other way to contact Starfleet. “Crossroads” picks up right where “All the World’s a Stage” left off.

Over on the Dauntless, the Diviner is still in bad shape. He asks Ensign Asencia whether he'll ever get his memories back — apparently, he can't even remember Gwyn's name. Admiral Janeway assures him that they'll find his daughter, since they have a new lead in Barniss Frex, just as he remembers that her name is Gwyndala.

Meanwhile, the Protostar crew is getting ready to leave the ship in Hologram Janeway's hands while they search for Starfleet. They put the ship into sleep mode, bury it in ice so no one else can find it, and set off.