RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - All the World's a Stage

After the incident with the Borg last week, we can probably expect a quiet episode of Star Trek: Prodigy this week... right? Wrong! Let’s dive right in to this amazing homage to redshirts in the Trek universe.

The episode opens with a bang — Admiral Janeway is interviewing the now-conscious Diviner. Specifically, she wants to know why he was muttering the word "Protostar" while he was delirious.

The Diviner's memory appears to be fractured, but he does tell the crew that the Protostar stole his daughter. When Janeway asks if the Diviner has seen Chakotay, he says "yes.” He knows that Chakotay was taken prisoner, but he still can’t remember the details of what happened. It’s unclear if he recalls whether Starfleet is his enemy, but when he sees their combadges, he has some unpleasant flashbacks.