RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - Let Sleeping Borg Lie

The title of the latest episode of Star Trek: Prodigy should be enough to make chills run down anyone's spine. The Borg are some of the scariest, most ominous villains within the Star Trek universe, and these kids we love are going to have a run-in with them. Let's dive in!

"Let Sleeping Borg Lie" opens with the crew watching a holographic recreation of Gwyn's restored memories. As The Diviner explains the weapon he placed aboard the Protostar (one that will cause Starfleet ships to turn against one another, as seen in "Asylum"), Gwyn reveals that her father was from the future. The first contact with his race, and the revenge he's seeking upon Starfleet — the inciting incident hasn’t even happened yet.