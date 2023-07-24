RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - Asylum

We're back! After a long wait, Star Trek: Prodigy has returned with the second half of its first season. (If you need a refresher on what happened in the first 10 episodes of the season, we have that for you.)

Episode 11, "Asylum," picks a few weeks after the previous episode. Gwyn still has no memories of the weapon her father planted aboard the Protostar, one that will make Federation ships turn against one another. Dal and the crew are on their way to make contact with the Federation. But first, they're doing a few good deeds.