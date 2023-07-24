Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - A Moral Star, Part 2

Back on the U.S.S. Protostar, the Diviner walks in to find Gwyn trying to disable the shields. All of a sudden he realizes that Hologram Janeway is not, in fact, on his side. She’s loyal to her previous crew, and Gwyn reveals that she installed safeguards around Janeway’s programming to ensure the Diviner couldn’t override her again. Hologram Janeway puts the Diviner out of commission, and it seems like the battle is over.

That is, until the Diviner reveals the truth behind his mission to Gwyn and makes her hesitate in lowering the ship’s shields. We’ve known for a long time that the reason he was seeking the U.S.S. Protostar was to save his people. It turns out that they’re not actually all gone — at least not yet. Fifty years in the future, first contact with Starfleet will result in a civil war on the Diviner’s home planet, between those who want to follow the Federation and those who don’t. It will end up destroying the planet.

We also get the answer to how the Diviner knew that the U.S.S. Protostar was on Tars Lamora — he’s from the future. He was sent back in time to find the ship and stop Starfleet from ever making first contact with his people. He intends to do that by using a weapon aboard the Protostar to destroy all of Starfleet.

Meanwhile, aboard the Rev-12, the crew has to decide what to do because the Protostar’s shields still aren’t down. Zero suggests targeting the shield emitters only and firing, which will allow one person to beam aboard at a time. Dal hurries to beam aboard, just as the Diviner is explaining to Gwyn that this weapon will be able to turn Starfleet ships against one another. All of them will be destroyed, wiping out Starfleet.