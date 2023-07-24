Star Trek: Prodigy — The Story So Far

While the crew are on an away mission exploring a new planet, Gwyn manages to escape from the Brig, take control of the Protostar, and contact her father. However, when her father comes to the planet, he’s forced to choose between saving his daughter and the ship — and he chooses the Protostar. Seeing his true nature, Gwyn is heartbroken and realizes her father is only using her. Dal and the others manage to save her and escape in the Protostar in the nick of time. After this, Gwyn is truly a member of this found family.

After this experience, the crew works on learning to operate like a crew — and Dal begins to really understand what it means to be a captain. He takes the no-win Kobayashi Maru test and learns the demands of leadership, thanks to a few holographic faces from Star Trek’s past. The crew also start to understand what Starfleet really stands for — and reveal to Hologram Janeway that they’re not, in fact, cadets.

Dal isn’t the only one who goes on a personal journey. Thanks to a time anomaly, Rok-Tahk realizes that she wants to be a scientist (during an extended period in which she’s alone — the consequences of which are continuing to make themselves known).