Meet Your Star Trek: Prodigy Cast

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today introduced the stellar lineup of voice talent behind the six young alien starship crew members featured in its upcoming all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy. First look images of the series were also revealed.
The new voice cast and their Star Trek: Prodigy characters are as follows:
Rylee Alazraqui (“Doug Unplugs,” “Home Economics”) as “Rok-Tahk,” a Brikar and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl. Rok is a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals.
Brett Gray (“On My Block,” “When They See Us”) as “Dal,” 17 years old and an unknown species, he fancies himself a maverick, who even in the toughest times, holds strong onto his unwavering hope.
Angus Imrie (“The Crown,” “Emma”) as “Zero,” who is a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform. Since others would go mad at the sight of their true self, Zero wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others.
Jason Mantzoukas (“Infinite,” “Big Mouth”) as “Jankom Pog,” a 16-year-old Tellarite. Tellarites are known to relish an argument, and Jankom is no different. Regardless of opinion, he will always play ‘devil’s advocate’ for the sake of hearing all sides.
Ella Purnell (“Army of the Dead,” “Sweetbitter”) as “Gwyn,” a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars.
Dee Bradley Baker (“SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Dora the Explorer”) as “Murf,” whose age and species is unknown but who is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts.
This new voice cast joins actress Kate Mulgrew (“Star Trek: Voyager”) who is reprising her iconic role as Kathryn Janeway. In the series, Janeway will serve as the Star Trek: Prodigy starship’s built-in emergency training hologram.
Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year.
Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.