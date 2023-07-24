Meet the U.S.S. Protostar Crew from Star Trek: Prodigy

The final frontier is just the beginning!

As we gear up for the release of Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix this July 1, here's a handy guide to the motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together upon finding themselves aboard the U.S.S. Protostar!

In Season 1, our hopeful explorers make their way across the galaxy in search of a better future at Starfleet. However, their dreams are threatened as two different teams are hot on their trail — The Diviner who has nefarious machinations for the Protostar and Vice Admiral Janeway, and the U.S.S. Dauntless, who is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay.

With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.