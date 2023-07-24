Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jun 27, 2024

    Meet the U.S.S. Protostar Crew from Star Trek: Prodigy

    Need a refresher before the second season debuts on Netflix on July 1?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Decorative banner in the style of a trading card featuring the U.S.S. Protostar crew from Star Trek: Prodigy including Rok-Tahk, Dal, Zero, Gwyn, Jankom Pog, Murf, and Hologram Janeway

    StarTrek.com

    The final frontier is just the beginning!

    As we gear up for the release of Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix this July 1, here's a handy guide to the motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together upon finding themselves aboard the U.S.S. Protostar!

    In Season 1, our hopeful explorers make their way across the galaxy in search of a better future at Starfleet. However, their dreams are threatened as two different teams are hot on their trail — The Diviner who has nefarious machinations for the Protostar and Vice Admiral Janeway, and the U.S.S. Dauntless, who is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay.

    With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.

    The crew aboard the U.S.S. Protostar:

    Dal R'El
    Looking at a projection of the galaxy, Dal R'El looks at a red planet pointing at it in 'Starstruck'

    "Starstruck"

    StarTrek.com

    Like the rest of the crew, Dal R'El (voiced by Brett Gray) escaped the labor colony of Tars Lamora after they discovered the abandoned U.S.S. Protostar. His species is unknown, but he's clever, headstrong, and more than happy to sit in the captain's chair!

    Dal soon learns that he's a Human Augment hybrid, created by a protégé of Dr. Arik Soong. While Starfleet's tribunal is unwilling to accept the crew straight into Starfleet Academy, especially considering Dal's Augment status. Admiral Janeway argues on their behalf, and points out that Dal is in no way "enhanced," but is in fact, a combination of 26 species of the Federation's member species, an ideal representation of what the Federation represents. While Starfleet's tribunal dropped their criminal charges, they're unwilling to fast track the kids to the Academy. Instead, they'll serve under Janeway as warrant officers-in-training.

    Gwyndala
    Gwyn looks intently at her heirloom in 'Let Sleeping Borg Lie'

    "Let Sleeping Borg Lie"

    StarTrek.com

    Gwyn (voiced by Ella Purnell) is a Vau N'Akat who once served her father, The Diviner. A change of heart led her to help the crew of the Protostar free the prisoners of Tars Lamora. As the ship's communications expert, she's fluent in a broad range of languages from across the galaxy.

    Following Starfleet's tribunal decision, Gwyn decides to not join her friends work within Starfleet; instead, she will travel to Solum with the hope of unifying her people and prevent a civil war.

    Rok-Tahk
    Rok-Tahk smiles while bundled in winter planet gear in 'Crossroads'

    "Crossroads"

    StarTrek.com

    As a Brikar, Rok-Tahk (voiced by Rylee Alazraqui) may look intimidating, but underneath that tough surface is a tender member of the crew. She loves small creatures and is best friends with Murf. Rok-Tahk is also incredibly bright, which serves her well as the ship's science officer.

    Murf
    Zero sticks out his tongue and reveals a delta combadge in 'Kobayashi'

    "Kobayashi"

    StarTrek.com

    Murf (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker)  is...well, Murf! A Mellanoid slime worm, this lovable, gelatinous goofball appears to be indestructible and is quite talkative. If only anyone understood Murf's language! Fortunately, it doesn't get in the way of its role as the ship's security officer.

    Jankom Pog
    Jankom Pog is zapped by green lightning in 'Masquerade'

    "Masquerade"

    StarTrek.com

    Jankom Pog (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas) is a Tellarite and is frequently the most rowdy, stubborn member of the crew. As an engineer, he uses his mechanical arm and sharp mind to keep the ship's proto-drive in peak condition.

    Zero
    Zero attempts to make contact with the M-class planet in 'Terror Firma'

    "Terror Firma"

    StarTrek.com

    Zero (voiced by Angus Imrie) is a Medusan, an incorporeal species whose very appearance can drive people mad. Because of this, Zero wears a containment suit to protect their fellow crew members. They are not only telepathic, but also sensitive and deeply loyal to their friends.

    Holo-Janeway
    Holo-Janeway smiles approvingly in 'Asylum'

    "Asylum"

    StarTrek.com

    The young crew of the Protostar are guided by Hologram Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew), the ship's virtual training advisor. Though her companions are not officially Starfleet cadets, she has come to care for them dearly — even if that means a bit of tough love every now and then!

    When the crew has to abandon the Protostar, Holo-Janeway volunteers to stay behind to detonate the proto-core during its jump. Unfortunately, her program has grown too much that she's unable to load a copy of it onto an isolinear chip. Instead, she leaves a holo-recording explaining what an honor it was to serve with them and reminds them of what they're capable of.

    In Season 2, these six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the U.S.S. Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn's home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

