Now Don’t Look Here: The Medusans

Among the most interesting and mysterious species encountered by Federation and Starfleet exploration vessels is the race of non-corporeal beings known as the Medusans. Celebrated for their unique and formidable mental abilities which lend themselves to the complexities of interstellar navigation, it is this faculty which first attracted the interest of the Federation and Starfleet in the 23rd Century. Despite the Medusans’ desire to participate in efforts to integrate themselves into starship navigational systems, their lack of physical form initially proved a challenging obstacle when interacting with other species. Their appearance is such that simply looking upon them could make a humanoid go mad. Special arrangements were necessary whenever transporting a Medusan to or from their home world. Because of these considerations, there was a time when Medusans met with representatives of other races only on rare occasions.

One of the more prominent interactions occurred in 2268, when Starfleet Command tasked Captain James Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise with ferrying a Medusan ambassador, Kollos, to their home planet (Star Trek: The Original Series, “Is There In Truth No Beauty?”). As was typically the case whenever Medusans traveled from their home world, the ambassador arrived aboard the Enterprise ensconced within a special container designed to shield his appearance. Even Commander Spock, with his superior Vulcan mental training and discipline, could only look upon Kollos while wearing a special visor. The ambassador’s human escort, Doctor Miranda Jones, was only able to remain in proximity to Kollos due to her blindness.