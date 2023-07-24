Romulan Fashion: A Symbol of Strength

A Short History of Shoulder Pads

Initially created as men's athletic wear in the late 19th Century, shoulder pads have been a prominent part of women's fashion since the 1930s. In her article, "The History of Shoulder Pads and How They Indicate Social Progress," Sophie Shaw relays how Italian-French surrealist designer Elsa Schiaparelli first experimented with women's silhouettes using padding sewn inside clothing, notably incorporating shoulder pads inside structured jackets.

Into the 1940s, Joan Crawford brought shoulder pads to the big screen as part of her signature look, and they became a popular wartime chic style. During the Second World War, women entered the workforce in unprecedented numbers. The militaristic Victory suit with a more masculine shoulder shape helped women integrate into professional spaces previously dominated by men. Shoulder pads went out of style soon after the war, but regained popularity during the 1980s with "power dressing."

Women's power suits usually involved straight skirts or slacks paired with a shoulder-padded blazer. Among various celebrities and politicians in the late 1900s, the United Kingdom's first woman Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, was known for wearing shoulder pads, assuming a traditionally male-dominated role with a broad-shouldered silhouette, which costume designer Amy Roberts has brought back into public consciousness with the most current season of The Crown.