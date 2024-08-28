Accommodations On Board: A Celebration of Disability in Star Trek

When looking at the history of autism, the story of Julian's fellow genetically modified humans (Jack, Sarina, Lauren, Patrick) mimics the relationship between ASD and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). In trying to get more "normal" kids, parents with autistic children take them to ABA therapy to try to replace their autistic behaviors with more neurotypical ones. Basically, this therapy process trains autistic children to do something called "masking," where they actively work to hide their stimming, sensory issues, and lack of social awareness to instead follow social convention, even if it's mentally taxing for them. In a fair amount of autistic individuals, they report that ABA did more harm to their psyche by suppressing their autistic traits. But the only reason Dr. Julian Bashir wasn't locked away with his fellow augments was because his procedure — his "masking" — went over well with society. He could hide his disability, so he was accepted.

And yet, Julian's "socially acceptable" status only exacerbated his struggles with identity and stress. And once his genetically-modified nature is revealed, Julian further reconnects to his disabled history by convincing Starfleet to let his fellow augments help with a Dominion War crisis. After that event, Julian truly realizes that the augments aren't the problem. That there were options to support these developmentally delayed people without medically harming them or casting them out from society. While the augments still go back to the institute at the end of the episode, they are given more freedoms, accommodations, support, resources, and basic human respect. It doesn't fix their parents' mistakes or give them full autonomy, but it does give them better lives than they had before.