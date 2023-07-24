What Geordi La Forge Can Teach STEM About Accessibility

Miele says that in STEM fields, having proper and timely access to information is essential. The primary accommodation that people with visual disabilities need, he says, is access to information. In starting the Blind Arduino Project, Miele says he aimed to empower blind students to overcome the practical challenges associated with inaccessible tools.

“The Arduino development environment doesn’t work well with screen readers,” he says. “Visual schematics are challenging to convert to tactile graphics. The wires are color-coded, and the connections on the board are extremely small. These are all non-issues (now) because each challenge has its solution, but the teachers and students coming up against these barriers didn’t have any ready-made solutions or workarounds until the Blind Arduino Project began its work.”

Miele says that accessibility isn’t difficult, provided that product development incorporates accessibility from the beginning. Too often, he notes, accessibility technologies are tacked on as an afterthought rather than integrated into the development process. Miele says that recruiting more blind people into STEM careers can resolve this issue.

“The more blind people working in the tech sector, the more likely it is that accessibility will be incorporated earlier in the design process, and the more accessible tech tools will be for everyone. Right now, we need better process automation. The fact that a human being needs to convert things like charts and videos into accessible formats makes the process expensive and slow.”

Miele’s current focus is on making Amazon’s devices more accessible to people with disabilities. Amazon’s Fire devices feature built-in screen readers and magnifiers, while the majority of Kindle books offer braille or text-to-speech compatibility.

“Last month, we shipped our newest accessibility feature,” Miele says. “Show & Tell uses the Echo Show’s camera to help identify products for blind and low-vision customers. It’s thrilling to know that the work I’m doing will delight millions of blind customers.”