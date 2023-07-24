How Reginald Barclay Changed Starfleet for the Better

During Admiral Paris’ visit the next day, Barclay mentions his wormhole idea against Harkins’ orders. When Harkins dismisses Barclay’s theory as premature, Barclay loses his temper; he feels they are betraying the people stranded in the Delta Quadrant. Admiral Paris doesn’t take kindly to the implication that he has forgotten about his own son, and Harkins dismisses Barclay for the day.

Whatever support or comfort Barclay may have taken from the Voyager simulation, he was serious about using it for research. Lack of progress caused Harkins to lose faith in Barclay’s suggestions, but with the false support of the holographic Voyager senior staff, Barclay can work whilst feeling like absolute faith has been placed on him.

It’s hard for Starfleet to see this in a positive light. When Harkins discovers what Barclay has been up to, it raises concerns about his mental health, but before Barclay can be removed from the project, a transmission from Voyager is received. The connection is brief, but it’s enough for the Admiral to talk to his son, and to let them know that Starfleet is going to bring them home.

Harkins credits the achievement to Barclay, and lightyears away in the Delta Quadrant, Voyager celebrates their new “honorary member of the Voyager crew.” The Doctor talks about Barclay’s colorful career and unusual medical history, but Janeway sums it up, “Well, whatever his problems, he certainly came through for us.”

In Star Trek: Voyager's final season, Starfleet attempts to transmit a holographic version of Barclay to Voyager in order to help create a geodesic fold in space that would allow them to reach Alpha Quadrant. However, the transmission is hijacked by the Ferengi. Far more confident and self-aware than its creator, the hologram mingles easily with the Voyager crew. In fact, the personalities are so different that Barclay is considered to be completely separate from the hologram. Or as Kim puts it, “Hope [the real Barclay is] not too shy. He's going to have a 150 new friends when we get back home.”

Back on Earth, on the Pathfinder project, Barclay is trying to figure out why the transmission abruptly ended. In frustration, Barclay seeks out Troi; it’s with the counselor and the admiral’s support that Barclay ends up ultimately saving Voyager.