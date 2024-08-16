The Ultimate Dax and Worf Watchlist

"The Sword of Kahless" is that chapter in a relationship where you see a person's true colors. And you decide to stick around.

While visiting DS9, legendary Klingon warrior and Dahar master Kor regales Jadzia and Worf with a legendary tale about the first bat'leth ever forged, the Sword of Kahless. And, because glorious Klingon history deserves its place in the Hall of Heroes, Kor invites Dax and Worf to join him on an expedition to recover the sword in the far reaches of the Gamma Quadrant.

Finding the Sword of Kahless proves relatively straightforward. Avoiding its irresistible lure of corruptible power, however, is a different story. Worf and Kor come to blows over who is worthier to wield Kahless' ultimate weapon, a cornerstone of Klingon history.

Confiding in Dax, Worf confesses that a) he doesn't trust Kor, and b) he once saw a vision of Kahless in his youth that propelled him towards a unique destiny in Starfleet. It's a show of vulnerability for the normally restrained Worf, and it deepens his bond with Jadzia as she learns just how much he's fought for his place amongst the Klingon and the Federation.

"Sons of Mogh" (Season 4, Episode 15)