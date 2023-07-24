Star Trek 101: The Dominion

Another genetically-engineered species created by the Founders, the Jem’Hadar were designed to be bred en masse and mature at a rapid pace. This process resulted in an almost unlimited supply of loyal, battle-hardened troops for the Dominion to call upon to fight its wars and operate its starships. Equipped with the ability to shroud, or cloak, themselves from their enemies, the Jem’Hadar did not eat, sleep, relax, or have sex, devoting all their efforts to fulfill the mantra that, “Victory is life.”

Despite this dedication, the Founders built a contingency plan into the Jem’Hadar’s genetic structure. Without ketracel-white, a drug that only the Dominion could supply, the Jem’Hadar would gradually descend into bouts of uncontrollable violence and eventually die. The Changeling strategy proved prescient, as the Jem’Hadar often showed contempt toward their Vorta overseers, who regularly utilized the ketracel-white to assert authority over the Jem’Hadar. Their intermittent disdain for one another aside, the Jem’Hadar and Vorta still strove to do the Founders’ bidding.

The Karemma