RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 207 - 'Those Old Scientists'

Boimler climbs onto the portal’s platform and does his best Spock impression, reflecting on his wish to experience life in an earlier era. Rutherford lifts his camera to take a holoimage of Boimler, causing the portal — or “ancient thing” — to glow and generate an energy field. The rupture closes right after Boimler is pulled through, but quickly reemerges on the planet once again. However, instead of finding his friends, the ensign looks up to see Spock, Commander Chin-Riley, and Lt. La’An Noonien-Singh as he loses consciousness. Number One reluctantly contacts the Enterprise to let them know they might have a problem.

Having been on a mission to deliver a crucial shipment of grain to a colony on Setlik II, the Enterprise now had a more pressing priority — dealing with a time-traveler. Aboard the ship, Number One informs Captain Pike that scans indicate Boimler’s badge is also a communicator; though her commanding officer declares, “but flipping it open is the best part.” The senior staff assembles in Sickbay, where Boimler awakes to see Pike, La’An, and Dr. Joseph M’Benga. The 24th Century ensign confuses the group by requesting the computer end the program, but he quickly realizes he’s not on a holodeck. Boimler begins to freak out, prompting Pike to assure him they’ve already deduced he’s from the future. Now approximately 120 years in the past, Boimler struggles with the concept of a funny captain and appears startled when he first notices Una. La’An guides Boimler from the room, and Una questions whether the ensign knows something about her future.

In the corridor, the time-traveler continues to marvel at the Enterprise’s retro tech, so Noonien-Singh reviews temporal protocols — no interfering with past events and no sharing knowledge of the future, which Boimler promises not to violate by “Worf’s honor.” Speaking from her experience with an alternate James T. Kirk in 21st Century Toronto, La’An adds one of her own rules — don’t make any attachments. While she does not divulge the specifics of her ordeal, the security chief emphasizes that a small change could destroy Boimler’s friends, loved ones, and future.

Waiting in Pike’s Ready Room, Boimler pulls a ‘Riker’ and mounts the saddle the captain has on display. Uhura interrupts the ensign’s appraisal of the historical saddle, and Boimler explains that his friend Mariner is a fan of the communications officer. Tasked with deciphering the portal’s ancient language, Uhura wonders why Boimler seems surprised that she is so focused on work.