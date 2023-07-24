Dr. Phlox’s Eccentric Elixirs

Starfleet doctors are known for developing groundbreaking medical treatments to save the lives of their crew members and other patients, but Dr. Phlox stood out from the crowd by employing a menagerie of mysterious creatures to heal his friends.

Phlox’s unique approach resulted from several factors, namely the relatively less advanced nature of Star Trek: Enterprise's 22nd Century setting, the Earth officers’ unfamiliarity with Denobulan medicine, and the doctor’s own eccentric personality. Let’s look back on the unconventional cures that Phlox concocted from his reserve of galactic wildlife.