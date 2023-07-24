Top 10 Moments from the First Season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

…the moment Starfleet learned about Commander Chin-Riley’s Illyrian ancestry and dispatched Captain Batel to arrest her for violating the organization’s anti-genetic modification directive. Taken into custody over Captain Pike’s objections, the Enterprise’s first officer must now defend her very existence.

Prior to Strange New Worlds, we’ve never known what fate had in store for Number One after the events of “The Cage.” How will Una Chin-Riley’s future unfold? Uncovering this mystery is yet another excellent reason to check out Season 2! Until then, discover what Rebecca Romijn had to say about Una's fate, as what the cast of ;Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' need-to-know's are.