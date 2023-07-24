The Cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on What to Expect from Their Characters This Season

Celia Rose Gooding reflects on how much Nyota Uhura has endured thus far, "We are going to continue to learn about her and continue to learn how she processes this experience of being a Starfleet officer. We're going to talk about the events of Season 1 and her losing Hemmer in such a really heartbreaking way. We're not just going to sweep that under the rug and act like it didn't happen. We're going to talk about it and we're going to talk about it until there is nothing to say anymore."

"We're really honoring the humanity in Uhura and honoring the fact that there's no way you could go through something like that and just be fine," emphasizes Gooding. "There's more that you have to unpack in order to grieve something like that properly, and we sort of witness that. We see what Hemmer's death really brings up in her in reflection to what death and loss and mourning means to Uhura as an avoidant person in this chapter of her life. We're learning that avoidance is not really an option."

Not only that, we'll see Uhura open herself up more. "Uhura has a lot to learn from her superior officers," says Gooding. "They have a lot to offer her, especially when it comes to just what it means to being a seasoned vet in Starfleet and the dynamics of the things you have to process in quick, fast feat. We learn that she really, really appreciates having an opportunity to bounce her emotions off of someone who has been in her shoes before, to talk to someone who has been an ensign, and has probably seen death and witnessed it and have had to find their ways through it in their own way."

"So Uhura's doing the right thing," Gooding concludes, "instead of just relying on herself all the time and forcing her to keep her feelings down. When those feelings aren't able to be contained anymore, she turns to her superiors and asks for help as she should, and she receives it as she should. In the grand scheme of canon, fans are really going to appreciate this is how [Uhura and Kirk's] relationship starts, especially because they know what the future of their relationship looks like. It's going to make a lot of sense to people who know the canon, and it's going to introduce dynamics that are long-standing to new fans."