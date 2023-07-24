RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 101 - 'Strange New Worlds'

In sickbay, we welcome the cheerful Doctor M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and the energetic civilian Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) to the show. Chapel’s civilian status cleverly explains why she will later choose to officially sign on with Starfleet in “What Are Little Girls Made Of?” As fate would have it, Chapel pioneers the genetic manipulation technique that Starfleet so often used in the TNG-era to blend in with pre-warp species and infiltrate enemy encampments (think of Captain Sisko’s tenure as a Klingon in “Apocalypse Rising”). The transporter also has a nifty feature: it can change a landing party member’s clothes and outfit them with equipment during a beam down.

Pike, Spock, and Noonien-Singh arrive on a divided planet with two warring factions that seek to wipe each other out. Despite some obstacles, the trio make their way into a secure facility and rescue Number One and her two cohorts. Unfortunately, Una informs Pike that their battle with Control took place so close to this planet that it allowed them to study and reverse engineer warp technology. To correct this unintentional influence, the captain makes a bold decision to reveal his crew’s alien origins and the presence of the Enterprise to the locals.

In true Trek style, the episode addresses the current societal divides on 21st century Earth by showcasing them through the lens of 23rd century Kiley 279. Pike explains that the United States underwent a second Civil War and the Eugenics Wars, conflicts that led to Earth’s catastrophic World War III. Complete with archival images, Pike’s presentation convinces the local factions to make peace and turn their eyes toward the stars.