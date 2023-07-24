The Enduring Legacy of 'Amok Time'

It’s also worth noting that this departure from the original concept doesn't just pertain to fanworks. Many Trek shows, which have featured pon farr, have leaned much more heavily into the relational aspect of the condition rather than the forcible return to Vulcan as seen in "Amok Time."

Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock all featured pon farr, yet none of them saw the characters returning to Vulcan, instead focusing on the incapacitated state of the characters themselves. The popularity of the “mate or die” trope likely spread outside of Trek fanworks and into fan writing as a whole because it’s a very appealing and easy-to-explain way for characters who have no romantic interest in each other to suddenly begin a physical relationship.

Instead of using pon farr as a way to force a revelation about the background of a character (like Spock’s return to Vulcan), the majority of fanworks featuring the “mate or die” trope use it as a way to spark a physical connection between characters they think have chemistry. It’s no secret that Trek fans popularized the writing of fanfiction as we know it today, and much of that credit can be given to the fact that Star Trek not only had very ‘shippable’ characters, but also came up with scenarios in which the aforementioned characters could conceivably get together. Essentially, pon farr created a way for fans to give believability to what might otherwise be deemed “wish fulfillment.” Of the 1,500 and counting fanworks, stories can be found featuring characters all across science fiction and fantasy television - from Supernatural to Teen Wolf to the MCU.